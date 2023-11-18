Saturday's contest features the NJIT Highlanders (3-1) and the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) matching up at NJIT Wellness and Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-43 win for heavily favored NJIT according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Seahawks lost their last outing 51-48 against Hofstra on Sunday.

Wagner vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

Wagner vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 78, Wagner 43

Wagner Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks averaged 63.1 points per game last season (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (217th in college basketball). They had a -72 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.6 points per game.

In conference action, Wagner scored more points (64.8 per game) than it did overall (63.1) in 2022-23.

The Seahawks averaged 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 60.2 on the road.

Wagner conceded 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.

