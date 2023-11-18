How to Watch Wagner vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Wagner Stats Insights
- The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
- Wagner went 9-0 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Seahawks ranked 19th.
- The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were just 2.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed.
- When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Wagner went 9-1.
Wagner Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Wagner averaged 63.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2.
- The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.
- At home, Wagner made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Fordham
|L 68-64
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Molloy
|W 83-48
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|L 69-53
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
