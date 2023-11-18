The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX
Wagner Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
  • Wagner went 9-0 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Seahawks ranked 19th.
  • The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were just 2.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed.
  • When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Wagner went 9-1.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Wagner averaged 63.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2.
  • The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.
  • At home, Wagner made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Fordham L 68-64 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Molloy W 83-48 Spiro Sports Center
11/14/2023 @ Rhode Island L 69-53 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/18/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
11/25/2023 NJIT - Spiro Sports Center
11/28/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

