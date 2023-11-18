The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Wagner went 9-0 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Seahawks ranked 19th.

The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were just 2.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed.

When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Wagner went 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wagner averaged 63.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2.

The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.

At home, Wagner made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner Upcoming Schedule