Saturday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) and Wagner Seahawks (1-2) matching up at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 78-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Seton Hall, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no set line.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 78, Wagner 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-19.2)

Seton Hall (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.2

Wagner Performance Insights

Wagner had to rely on its defense last year, which ranked 13th-best in the nation (61.7 points allowed per game), as it ranked 11th-worst in college basketball offensively with only 63.1 points per contest.

The Seahawks pulled down 32.5 rebounds per game last year (126th-ranked in college basketball), and they ceded only 27.7 rebounds per game (19th-best).

Last season Wagner ranked 264th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.1 per game.

The Seahawks committed 11.2 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (128th-ranked).

The Seahawks were 274th in the nation with 6.5 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 331st with a 31.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Wagner allowed opposing teams to put up a 31.5% three-point percentage last season (55th-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by allowing only 5.4 three-pointers per contest (12th-best).

Wagner took 64.2% two-pointers and 35.8% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 72.4% were two-pointers and 27.6% were threes.

