The NJIT Highlanders (3-1) square off against the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Wagner vs. NJIT 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Highlanders allowed their opponents to score (63.8).

Wagner had an 8-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.

Last year, the Highlanders averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Seahawks gave up (65.7).

NJIT had a 6-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

