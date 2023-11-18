The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 63.1 348th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 61.7 13th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 32.5 126th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.5 274th
249th 12.2 Assists 12.1 264th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

