The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 63.1 348th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 61.7 13th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 32.5 126th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.5 274th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.1 264th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

