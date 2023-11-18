Wagner vs. Seton Hall November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wagner vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wagner Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wagner vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|61.7
|13th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.