The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) host the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Prudential Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports. There is no line set for the game.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Wagner and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 26 times last season.

The Seahawks beat the spread 10 times in 28 games last year.

Wagner (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 14.6% less often than Seton Hall (17-14-1) last year.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 68.4 131.5 65.1 126.8 136.5 Wagner 63.1 131.5 61.7 126.8 130.4

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks scored only 2.0 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (65.1).

Wagner went 6-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scored more than 65.1 points last season.

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 17-14-1 13-19-0 Wagner 10-16-0 6-20-0

Wagner vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Wagner 9-6 Home Record 8-4 6-7 Away Record 6-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-10-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

