Week 12 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Week 12 of the college football slate includes six games with Big Ten teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date the top performers and results.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Purdue vs. Northwestern | Michigan vs. Maryland
Week 12 Big Ten Results
Northwestern 23 Purdue 15
- Pregame Favorite: Northwestern (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Northwestern Leaders
- Passing: Ben Bryant (13-for-24, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Cam Porter (17 ATT, 95 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Cam Johnson (5 TAR, 3 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Purdue Leaders
- Passing: Ryan Browne (12-for-16, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (16 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Devin Mockobee (3 TAR, 3 REC, 44 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|329
|Total Yards
|443
|230
|Passing Yards
|140
|99
|Rushing Yards
|303
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Michigan 31 Maryland 24
- Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-18.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
Michigan Leaders
- Passing: J.J. McCarthy (12-for-23, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Blake Corum (28 ATT, 94 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Colston Loveland (6 TAR, 3 REC, 36 YDS)
Maryland Leaders
- Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (21-for-31, 247 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Roman Hemby (11 ATT, 35 YDS)
- Receiving: Kaden Prather (4 TAR, 3 REC, 81 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Maryland
|Michigan
|262
|Total Yards
|291
|247
|Passing Yards
|141
|15
|Rushing Yards
|150
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 12 Big Ten Games
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-7)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.