CAA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving CAA teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include picking New Hampshire -18.5 against Maine as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Maine vs. New Hampshire matchup.
Best Week 12 CAA Spread Bets
Pick: New Hampshire -18.5 vs. Maine
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Hampshire by 24.6 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FloSports
Pick: Campbell -2.5 vs. NC A&T
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Campbell by 5.6 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FloSports
Pick: William & Mary -3.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe
- Projected Favorite & Spread: William & Mary by 4.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FloSports
Best Week 12 CAA Total Bets
Under 70.5 - Maine vs. New Hampshire
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Projected Total: 61.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FloSports
Over 38.5 - Richmond vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe
- Projected Total: 43.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FloSports
Over 53.5 - Campbell vs. NC A&T
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FloSports
Final 2022 CAA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
