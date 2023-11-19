Cameron Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) are 3.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup tips off at 3:00 PM ET on YES and NBCS-PH.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 116 - Nets 114

Nets vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 3.5)

Nets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-2.8)

76ers (-2.8) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

In the 2023-24 season, the 76ers (9-3-0 ATS) and the Nets (9-3-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Philadelphia (6-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (75%) than Brooklyn (5-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (62.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Philadelphia does it more often (66.7% of the time) than Brooklyn (58.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 8-1, while the Nets are 3-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in points scored (114.3 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.3).

On the glass, Brooklyn is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.8 per game). It is 13th in rebounds allowed (43.1 per game).

This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.

Brooklyn is ninth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.9) and worst in turnovers forced (11.0).

In 2023-24 the Nets are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.3 per game), and they rank No. 6 in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

