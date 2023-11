A-10 teams are on Sunday's college basketball schedule in five games, including the Rhode Island Rams taking on the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACC Network Extra (Live stream on ESPN+) Rhode Island Rams at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACC Network Extra UMass Minutewomen at Monmouth Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus VCU Rams at James Madison Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Drexel Dragons 4:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!