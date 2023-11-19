Sunday's game that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1) versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) at M&T Bank Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-78 in favor of Quinnipiac. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Hamden, Connecticut

Hamden, Connecticut Venue: M&T Bank Arena

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 79, Albany (NY) 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Quinnipiac (-0.8)

Quinnipiac (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

With 67.3 points per game on offense, Albany (NY) ranked 292nd in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 75.2 points per contest, which ranked 316th in college basketball.

The Great Danes ranked 266th in the country with 30.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 148th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Albany (NY) dished out 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in the country.

Last season the Great Danes averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

Last year the Great Danes sank 7.6 threes per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.7% (259th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Albany (NY) ranked 82nd in the nation with 6.5 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with a 35.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year Albany (NY) took 58.7% two-pointers, accounting for 67.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 41.3% from beyond the arc (32.6% of the team's baskets).

