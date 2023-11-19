The Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)

Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Quinnipiac Rank Quinnipiac AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 144th 73 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 30.2 266th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 169th 13.1 Assists 11.7 289th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

