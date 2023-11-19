Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) at M&T Bank Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Hamden, Connecticut
- Venue: M&T Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Great Danes Betting Records & Stats
- Albany (NY)'s games went over the point total 17 out of 24 times last year.
- The Great Danes had eight wins in 31 games against the spread last season.
- Albany (NY) (8-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 48% of the time, 14.7% less often than Quinnipiac (12-13-0) last year.
Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Quinnipiac
|73.0
|140.3
|69.7
|144.9
|140.2
|Albany (NY)
|67.3
|140.3
|75.2
|144.9
|137.5
Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends
- The Great Danes scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.
- Albany (NY) put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.
Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Quinnipiac
|12-13-0
|15-10-0
|Albany (NY)
|8-16-0
|17-7-0
Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Quinnipiac
|Albany (NY)
|9-4
|Home Record
|5-6
|9-6
|Away Record
|2-16
|3-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-4-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
