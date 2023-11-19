The Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) at M&T Bank Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamden, Connecticut

Hamden, Connecticut Venue: M&T Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY)'s games went over the point total 17 out of 24 times last year.

The Great Danes had eight wins in 31 games against the spread last season.

Albany (NY) (8-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 48% of the time, 14.7% less often than Quinnipiac (12-13-0) last year.

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Quinnipiac 73.0 140.3 69.7 144.9 140.2 Albany (NY) 67.3 140.3 75.2 144.9 137.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.

Albany (NY) put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Quinnipiac 12-13-0 15-10-0 Albany (NY) 8-16-0 17-7-0

Albany (NY) vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Quinnipiac Albany (NY) 9-4 Home Record 5-6 9-6 Away Record 2-16 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.