New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 215.4 per game.

Lazard has a 290-yard campaign on 20 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 40 occasions, and averages 32.2 yards.

Lazard vs. the Bills

Lazard vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills give up 215.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 12 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 12 this season (1.2 per game).

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Lazard Receiving Insights

Lazard, in four of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lazard has received 13.0% of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He has 290 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 78th in league play with 7.3 yards per target.

In one of nine games this season, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

