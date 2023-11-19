Sunday's game at Schollmaier Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) taking on the Army Black Knights (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-47 win as our model heavily favors TCU.

The Black Knights' last outing on Friday ended in an 83-61 loss to Air Force.

Army vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Army vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 81, Army 47

Other Patriot Predictions

Army Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Knights had a -114 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They put up 60.9 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball and allowed 64.7 per contest to rank 190th in college basketball.

Army scored more in conference play (62.4 points per game) than overall (60.9).

At home the Black Knights scored 58.8 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged on the road (62.5).

In 2022-23, Army gave up 4.9 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66.8).

