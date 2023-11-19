AFC East rivals go head to head when the Buffalo Bills (5-5) host the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is favored by a touchdown. This contest has a listed total of 39.5 points.

Before the Bills play the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Jets can be found below before they meet the Bills.

Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-7) 39.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-7) 40 -320 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Bills vs. Jets Betting Insights

So far this season, Buffalo has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

The Bills have won once ATS (1-4) as a 7-point favorite or more this year.

Buffalo games have gone over the point total on three of 10 occasions (30%).

New York has four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

As a 7-point underdog or more, the Jets have one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Of nine New York games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

