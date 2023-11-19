The Buffalo Bills (5-5) take on a familiar opponent when they host the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Highmark Stadium in an AFC East showdown.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Jets.

Bills vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 7 39.5 -300 +240

Bills vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's contests this year have an average point total of 46.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread three times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Bills are 5-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, Buffalo has a record of 3-2 (60%).

New York Jets

The Jets have played three games this season that have gone over 39.5 combined points scored.

New York's average game total this season has been 39.6, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread four times over nine games with a set spread.

The Jets have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

This season, New York has been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bills vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.2 4 18.4 11 46.3 8 10 Jets 16.0 30 19.1 5 39.6 3 9

Bills vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

Buffalo has not hit the over in its past three games.

The Bills are scoring 29.7 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 5.3 more points per game than their overall season average (26.2 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (23.7) compared to their overall season average (18.4).

The Bills have totaled 78 more points than their opponents this season (7.8 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 28 points (3.1 per game).

Jets

New York has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

None of the Jets' past three contests have hit the over.

The Jets are scoring the same number of points in divisional matchups as overall (16.0 per game), but giving up fewer in the division (15.5) than overall (19.1).

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 78 points this season (7.8 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 28 points (3.1 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 47.0 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.7 27.8 25.0 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-4 4-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.6 41.1 37.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 23.0 21.3 ATS Record 4-4-1 3-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-3 1-1

