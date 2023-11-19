Breece Hall has a decent matchup when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills have allowed 115.2 rushing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Hall has taken 107 carries for a team-high 521 yards (57.9 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone two times. In the receiving game, Hall has accumulated 26 catches for 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and one score.

Hall vs. the Bills

Hall vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 127 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 127 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Bills is giving up 115.2 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 19th in the league.

Opponents of the Bills have scored six touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Bills' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-111)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit his rushing yards over in 33.3% of his opportunities (three of nine games).

The Jets, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.9% of the time while running 39.1%.

He has carried the ball in 107 of his team's 198 total rushing attempts this season (54.0%).

Hall has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has three total touchdowns this season (37.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-120)

Hall Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hall has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 87.5% of his games (seven of eight).

Hall has received 11.0% of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (80th in NFL).

Hall has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 177 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

