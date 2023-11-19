Colgate vs. Weber State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (1-0) will play the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colgate Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Weber State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Colgate vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colgate Rank
|Colgate AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|34th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|97th
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|3rd
|18.1
|Assists
|10.6
|341st
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
