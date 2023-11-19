The Colgate Raiders (1-0) will play the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Weber State Game Information

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Weber State Top Players (2022-23)

Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colgate vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 34th 78.1 Points Scored 67.2 294th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 67.5 97th 238th 30.9 Rebounds 28.2 340th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th 3rd 18.1 Assists 10.6 341st 20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

