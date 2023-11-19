The Colgate Raiders (1-0) will play the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Weber State Game Information

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Weber State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Colgate vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank
34th 78.1 Points Scored 67.2 294th
150th 69.3 Points Allowed 67.5 97th
238th 30.9 Rebounds 28.2 340th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th
3rd 18.1 Assists 10.6 341st
20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

