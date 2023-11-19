Sunday's contest at Avenir Centre has the Weber State Wildcats (3-1) going head to head against the Colgate Raiders (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on November 19. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 win for Weber State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colgate vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moncton, New Brunswick

Venue: Avenir Centre

Colgate vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 69, Colgate 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-8.1)

Weber State (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 129.1

Colgate Performance Insights

Colgate was 34th in college basketball in points scored (78.1 per game) and 150th in points conceded (69.3) last year.

On the glass, the Raiders were 238th in the nation in rebounds (30.9 per game) last season. They were 71st in rebounds conceded (29.4 per game).

At 18.1 assists per game, Colgate was third-best in the nation last year.

Beyond the arc, the Raiders were 85th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.2) last season. They were best in 3-point percentage at 40.3%.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.9% from downtown last season, Colgate was 240th and 308th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Colgate took 65.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 72.6% of Colgate's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.4% were 3-pointers.

