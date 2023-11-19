Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) play the Cornell Big Red (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cornell Moneyline
|CSU Fullerton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cornell (-5.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Cornell (-5.5)
|153.5
|-265
|+210
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Cornell compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 10 Big Red games hit the over.
- CSU Fullerton won 20 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover nine times.
- Titans games hit the over 15 out of 29 times last year.
