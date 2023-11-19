Sunday's game at Flagler Gymnasium has the Cornell Big Red (3-1) matching up with the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) at 2:30 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-62 victory as our model heavily favors Cornell.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 84, CSU Fullerton 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-22.0)

Cornell (-22.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell Performance Insights

On offense, Cornell was the ninth-best squad in the nation (81.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 327th (76.0 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Big Red were 251st in the country in rebounds (30.6 per game) and 164th in rebounds conceded (30.9).

Last season Cornell was sixth-best in the country in assists with 17.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Big Red were second-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (10.7) last year. They were 102nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

Defensively, Cornell was 300th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.3 last season. It was 288th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.5%.

Last season, Cornell took 51.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 48.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 63.2% of Cornell's baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.