The Cornell Big Red (2-0) face the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Cornell Top Players (2022-23)

Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell Rank Cornell AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 9th 81.7 Points Scored 69.2 241st 327th 76.0 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 251st 30.6 Rebounds 30.8 241st 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 2nd 10.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 6th 17.3 Assists 10.4 346th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

