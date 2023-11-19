Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (2-0) face the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cornell Top Players (2022-23)
- Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cornell Rank
|Cornell AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|9th
|81.7
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|327th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|2nd
|10.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|6th
|17.3
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
