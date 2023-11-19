The Cornell Big Red (3-1) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) meet at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Cornell covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread last season.

CSU Fullerton's .690 ATS win percentage (20-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Cornell's .526 mark (10-9-0 ATS Record).

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 81.7 150.9 76.0 141.1 151.6 CSU Fullerton 69.2 150.9 65.1 141.1 132.7

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Big Red averaged 16.6 more points per game (81.7) than the Titans gave up (65.1).

Cornell had a 10-7 record against the spread and a 17-7 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 10-9-0 10-9-0 CSU Fullerton 20-9-0 15-14-0

Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell CSU Fullerton 11-2 Home Record 11-2 6-8 Away Record 7-8 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

