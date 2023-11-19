Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Cornell Big Red (3-1) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) meet at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Augustine, Florida
- Venue: Flagler Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cornell Betting Records & Stats
- Cornell covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread last season.
- CSU Fullerton's .690 ATS win percentage (20-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Cornell's .526 mark (10-9-0 ATS Record).
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cornell
|81.7
|150.9
|76.0
|141.1
|151.6
|CSU Fullerton
|69.2
|150.9
|65.1
|141.1
|132.7
Additional Cornell Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Big Red averaged 16.6 more points per game (81.7) than the Titans gave up (65.1).
- Cornell had a 10-7 record against the spread and a 17-7 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cornell
|10-9-0
|10-9-0
|CSU Fullerton
|20-9-0
|15-14-0
Cornell vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cornell
|CSU Fullerton
|11-2
|Home Record
|11-2
|6-8
|Away Record
|7-8
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|80.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
