New York Giants receiver Daniel Bellinger has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 264.3 per game.

So far this year, Bellinger has reeled in nine passes on 11 targets for 99 yards, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

Bellinger vs. the Commanders

Bellinger vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

Bellinger will square off against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders give up 264.3 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Commanders have scored 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Bellinger has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Bellinger has received 3.7% of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He has been targeted 11 times this season, averaging 9.0 yards per target.

Bellinger does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

