Darius Slayton has a favorable matchup when his New York Giants face the Washington Commanders in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 264.3 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

So far this campaign, Slayton has hauled in 26 passes on 45 targets for 337 yards, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Slayton vs. the Commanders

Slayton vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 43.6 REC YPG / REC TD

Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed four players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 264.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 21 this season (2.1 per game).

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Slayton Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Slayton has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Slayton has 15.0% of his team's target share (45 targets on 301 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (71st in NFL play), averaging 337 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Having played 10 games this year, Slayton has not tallied a TD reception.

Slayton (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

