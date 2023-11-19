When the New York Giants meet the Washington Commanders in Week 11, Darius Slayton will face a Commanders pass defense featuring Kendall Fuller. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 33.7 3.4 73 186 4.44

Darius Slayton vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has hauled in 337 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his team this season.

Through the air, New York ranks last in the league in passing yards with 1,456 (145.6 per contest) and 29th in passing touchdowns (seven).

The Giants' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 11.8 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 29th with 2,592 total yards (259.2 per game).

New York has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 30.1 times per contest, which is fourth in the league.

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 29 times (10th-fewest in NFL).

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 52 tackles and six passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Washington is allowing 264.3 yards per game (2,643 total) in the air, which is the most in the NFL.

The Commanders are ranked last in the league in points allowed, at 27.4 per game.

Six players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Darius Slayton vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 45 54 Def. Targets Receptions 26 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 39 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 337 52 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 33.7 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 111 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

