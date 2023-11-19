Garrett Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 11 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 11, Wilson has 55 receptions for 642 yards -- 11.7 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 95 occasions.

Garrett Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jets this week: Kenny Yeboah (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 11 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 55 642 211 2 11.7

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0

