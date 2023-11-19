Will Garrett Wilson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Garrett Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 11 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 11, Wilson has 55 receptions for 642 yards -- 11.7 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 95 occasions.
Garrett Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jets this week:
- Kenny Yeboah (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 11 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|55
|642
|211
|2
|11.7
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|5
|5
|34
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|8
|2
|83
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|9
|5
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|14
|9
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|8
|90
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|13
|7
|100
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|7
|80
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|14
|9
|93
|0
