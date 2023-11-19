New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson will be up against the Buffalo Bills and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Wilson's 55 catches (on 95 targets) have netted him a team-best 642 yards (71.3 per game) and two TDs so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Bills

Wilson vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills surrender 215.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Bills have given up 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL.

Watch Jets vs Bills on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Wilson has 30.8% of his team's target share (95 targets on 308 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 95 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (96th in NFL).

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Wilson has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (42.3% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 9 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 7 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.