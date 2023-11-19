Garrett Wilson vs. the Bills' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will face the Buffalo Bills' defense and Micah Hyde in Week 11 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Jets receivers' matchup versus the Bills secondary.
Jets vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|74.8
|8.3
|29
|90
|8.30
Garrett Wilson vs. Micah Hyde Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson has collected 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 642 (71.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 95 times and has two touchdowns.
- Through the air, New York's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 1,613 passing yards (179.2 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 30th (5.2).
- The Jets' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 16 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 31st with 2,548 total yards (283.1 per game).
- New York ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.2 pass attempts per game (308 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Jets pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 26 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.
Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense
- Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Buffalo has given up 2,154 (215.4 per game), ranking 18th in the NFL.
- The Bills' points-against average on defense is 11th in the league, at 18.4 per game.
- Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Buffalo this season.
- The Bills have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.
Garrett Wilson vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Micah Hyde
|Rec. Targets
|95
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|55
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.7
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|642
|37
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71.3
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|211
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
