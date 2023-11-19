The New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will face the Buffalo Bills' defense and Micah Hyde in Week 11 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Jets receivers' matchup versus the Bills secondary.

Jets vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 74.8 8.3 29 90 8.30

Garrett Wilson vs. Micah Hyde Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson has collected 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 642 (71.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 95 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, New York's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 1,613 passing yards (179.2 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 30th (5.2).

The Jets' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 16 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 31st with 2,548 total yards (283.1 per game).

New York ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.2 pass attempts per game (308 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Jets pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 26 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense

Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Buffalo has given up 2,154 (215.4 per game), ranking 18th in the NFL.

The Bills' points-against average on defense is 11th in the league, at 18.4 per game.

Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Micah Hyde Rec. Targets 95 23 Def. Targets Receptions 55 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 642 37 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 211 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

