The Washington Commanders will meet the New York Giants at FedExField on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Commanders will earn a victory -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (27.4 points allowed per game), the Commanders have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL by putting up 21.7 points per game. The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 259.2 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th with 368.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Giants vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Commanders by 8.5) Over (38) Commanders 27, Giants 17

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 22.2% chance to win.

New York has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

New York games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

The average total for Giants games is 41.2 points, 3.2 more than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Washington has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

Washington games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Commanders games average 41.4 total points per game this season, 3.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 21.7 27.4 18.5 32.8 23.8 23.8 New York 11.8 26.6 6.8 21 15.2 30.3

