Giants vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 11
The New York Giants' (2-8) injury report has 16 players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Washington Commanders (4-6). It kicks at 1:00 PM at FedExField.
The Giants' last outing finished in a 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders head into this matchup following a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent outing.
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bobby McCain
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jason Pinnock
|S
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Rib
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Alex Armah
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
Giants vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 259.2 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th with 368.5 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Giants have plenty of room to improve, as they rank worst in points per game (11.8) this season and fourth-worst in points surrendered per game (26.6).
- The Giants' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 145.6 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st with 237.3 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, New York is generating 113.6 rushing yards per game (14th-ranked). It ranks 24th in the NFL defensively (131.2 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have produced 10 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and committed 13 turnovers (15th in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 19th in the NFL.
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Commanders (-9)
- Moneyline: Commanders (-450), Giants (+350)
- Total: 37.5 points
