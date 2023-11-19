The New York Giants' (2-8) injury report has 16 players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Washington Commanders (4-6). It kicks at 1:00 PM at FedExField.

The Giants' last outing finished in a 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders head into this matchup following a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent outing.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deon Jackson RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Bobby Okereke LB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Bobby McCain S Illness Questionable Adoree' Jackson CB Concussion Out Cordale Flott CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Knee Questionable Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Pinnock S Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Xavier McKinney S Rib Limited Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tommy DeVito QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Deonte Banks CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jalin Hyatt WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB Toe Doubtful Curtis Samuel WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Larsen C NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Kendall Fuller CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Allen DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Benjamin St-Juste CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Alex Armah RB Hamstring Out

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Giants Season Insights

The Giants' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 259.2 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th with 368.5 total yards allowed per contest.

The Giants have plenty of room to improve, as they rank worst in points per game (11.8) this season and fourth-worst in points surrendered per game (26.6).

The Giants' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 145.6 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st with 237.3 passing yards surrendered per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, New York is generating 113.6 rushing yards per game (14th-ranked). It ranks 24th in the NFL defensively (131.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Giants have produced 10 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and committed 13 turnovers (15th in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 19th in the NFL.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-9)

Commanders (-9) Moneyline: Commanders (-450), Giants (+350)

Commanders (-450), Giants (+350) Total: 37.5 points

