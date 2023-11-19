The New York Giants (2-8) are an underdog (by 9.5 points) as they aim to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Washington Commanders (4-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExField. The over/under has been set at 37.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Giants. The recent betting insights and trends for the Giants can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Commanders.

Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Commanders (-9.5) 37 -450 +350 FanDuel Commanders (-9.5) 36.5 -500 +385

New York vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Insights

New York has won twice against the spread this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Two New York games (of 10) have gone over the point total this season.

So far this season, Washington has posted a 5-4-1 record against the spread.

Washington games have hit the over on five of 10 occasions (50%).

Giants Player Props

