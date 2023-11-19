Giants vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants (2-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExField.
The betting insights and trends for the Commanders and Giants can be found below before they match up on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|9.5
|37
|-450
|+350
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants have played five games this season that finished with a point total over 37 points.
- New York's average game total this season has been 41.2, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have covered the spread two times this season (2-7-1).
- This season, the Giants have been the underdog nine times and won one of those games.
- New York has been at least a +350 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
Washington Commanders
- The average point total in Washington's games this year is 41.4, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commanders have compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Commanders have gone 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.
Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Commanders
|21.7
|11
|27.4
|32
|41.4
|8
|10
|Giants
|11.8
|32
|26.6
|31
|41.2
|5
|10
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
Giants
- New York has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.
- In the Giants' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- Offensively, the Giants are worse in division games (10.3 points per game) than overall (11.8). Defensively, they are also worse (32.0 points conceded per game) than overall (26.6).
- The Commanders have been outscored by 57 points this season (5.7 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 148 points (14.8 per game).
Commanders
- Washington has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- In Washington's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Commanders have played better in divisional contests, as they've averaged 1.3 more points against teams in their division (23.0 points per game) compared to their overall season average (21.7 points per game). That said, they've surrendered 28.7 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 27.4 points per game in all games.
- The Commanders have a negative point differential on the season (-57 total points, -5.7 per game), as do the Giants (-148 total points, -14.8 per game).
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.3
|41.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.4
|21.8
|26.2
|ATS Record
|2-7-1
|1-2-1
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-8-0
|0-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|1-3
|0-5
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.4
|42.1
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.3
|24.3
|22.7
|ATS Record
|5-4-1
|0-3-1
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|0-2
|3-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.