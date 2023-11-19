The New York Giants (2-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExField.

The betting insights and trends for the Commanders and Giants can be found below before they match up on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 9.5 37 -450 +350

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants have played five games this season that finished with a point total over 37 points.

New York's average game total this season has been 41.2, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread two times this season (2-7-1).

This season, the Giants have been the underdog nine times and won one of those games.

New York has been at least a +350 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Washington Commanders

The average point total in Washington's games this year is 41.4, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Commanders have compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Commanders have gone 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Commanders 21.7 11 27.4 32 41.4 8 10 Giants 11.8 32 26.6 31 41.2 5 10

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

In the Giants' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

Offensively, the Giants are worse in division games (10.3 points per game) than overall (11.8). Defensively, they are also worse (32.0 points conceded per game) than overall (26.6).

The Commanders have been outscored by 57 points this season (5.7 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 148 points (14.8 per game).

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In Washington's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Commanders have played better in divisional contests, as they've averaged 1.3 more points against teams in their division (23.0 points per game) compared to their overall season average (21.7 points per game). That said, they've surrendered 28.7 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 27.4 points per game in all games.

The Commanders have a negative point differential on the season (-57 total points, -5.7 per game), as do the Giants (-148 total points, -14.8 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.3 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 21.8 26.2 ATS Record 2-7-1 1-2-1 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 0-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 1-3 0-5

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 42.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 24.3 22.7 ATS Record 5-4-1 0-3-1 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 0-2 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.