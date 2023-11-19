Sunday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) and the Hofstra Pride (2-1) at William H. Pitt Center has a projected final score of 62-53 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Sacred Heart squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Pride head into this game following a 66-53 victory against Delaware State on Wednesday.

Hofstra vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Hofstra vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 62, Hofstra 53

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pride's -155 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) while allowing 63 per contest (136th in college basketball).

In CAA action, Hofstra averaged 3.4 fewer points (54.8) than overall (58.2) in 2022-23.

The Pride scored fewer points at home (56.9 per game) than away (58.2) last season.

Hofstra conceded 61.1 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 on the road.

