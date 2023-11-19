Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST
The Harvard Crimson versus the Baylor Bears is one of three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that includes an Ivy League team in action.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Siena Saints
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Harvard Crimson at Baylor Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at San Diego Toreros
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|-
