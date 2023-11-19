Jalin Hyatt did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Hyatt's stats can be found below.

Rep Jalin Hyatt and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 11, Hyatt has 11 receptions for 214 yards -- 19.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Keep an eye on Hyatt's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jalin Hyatt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 204 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hyatt 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 11 214 23 0 19.5

Hyatt Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.