Based on our computer model, the Buffalo Bills will beat the New York Jets when they square off at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 19 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bills are averaging 370.1 yards per game on offense (seventh in NFL), and they rank 17th defensively with 330.6 yards allowed per game. The Jets rank third-worst in points per game (16), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 19.1 points ceded per contest.

Jets vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7) Toss Up (39.5) Bills 26, Jets 14

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York is 4-4-1 ATS this year.

The Jets have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

In New York's nine contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

This season, Jets games have resulted in an average scoring total of 39.6, which is 0.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Buffalo has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bills have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

So far this season, three of Buffalo's 10 games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Bills games this season is 46.3, 6.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.2 18.4 27.7 17.7 24 19.5 New York 16 19.1 15.6 19 16.5 19.3

