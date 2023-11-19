The New York Jets' (4-5) injury report has 11 players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-5). It starts at 4:25 PM at Highmark Stadium.

The Jets are coming off of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 16-12.

The Bills faced the Denver Broncos in their last outing, falling 24-22.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garrett Wilson WR Elbow Questionable Duane Brown OT Hip Out Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Out Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Billy Turner OT Finger Out Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Knee Full Participation In Practice Quincy Williams LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Out Mekhi Becton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Ankle Questionable

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Trent Sherfield WR Ankle Questionable Jordan Phillips DT Knee Questionable Dorian Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Jets vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (283.1), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth in the NFL with 307.8 total yards ceded per contest.

The Jets have not been getting things done on offense, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 16 points per game. They have been more productive defensively, giving up 19.1 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Jets rank third-worst in passing yards per game on offense (179.2), but at least they've been playing well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in passing yards allowed per game (169.3).

New York has been struggling against the run, ranking second-worst with 138.4 rushing yards given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 103.9 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

With 15 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL) this season, the Jets rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +1.

Jets vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Jets (+275)

Bills (-350), Jets (+275) Total: 39.5 points

