According to sportsbooks, the New York Jets (4-5) are touchdown underdogs in a road AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 39.5.

As the Bills prepare for this matchup against the Jets, check out their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jets as they prepare for this matchup against the Bills.

Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-7) 39.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-7) 40 -320 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Bills Betting Insights

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-4-1.

The Jets have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of New York's nine games have hit the over.

Buffalo has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-4) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Buffalo's 10 games with a set total.

