Jets vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
According to sportsbooks, the New York Jets (4-5) are touchdown underdogs in a road AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 39.5.
As the Bills prepare for this matchup against the Jets, check out their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jets as they prepare for this matchup against the Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-7)
|39.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-7)
|40
|-320
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 11 Odds
- Click here for Giants vs Commanders
- Click here for Cowboys vs Panthers
- Click here for Cardinals vs Texans
- Click here for Bengals vs Ravens
- Click here for Chargers vs Packers
New York vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jets vs. Bills Betting Insights
- New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-4-1.
- The Jets have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, three of New York's nine games have hit the over.
- Buffalo has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have one win ATS (1-4) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Buffalo's 10 games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.