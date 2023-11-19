The Buffalo Bills (5-5) and the New York Jets (4-5) play on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Highmark Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents.

Bills and Jets betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Jets vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 7 39.5 -300 +240

Jets vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 39.5 points.

New York's matchups this season have a 39.6-point average over/under, 0.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Jets have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-4-1).

The Jets have won three of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, New York has been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has an average total of 46.3 in their games this year, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have won 55.6% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-4).

Buffalo is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Bills vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.2 4 18.4 11 46.3 8 10 Jets 16 30 19.1 5 39.6 3 9

Jets vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

The Jets have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Jets are scoring the same number of points in divisional games as overall (16 per game), but giving up fewer in the division (15.5) than overall (19.1).

The Bills have put up a total of 78 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 7.8 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 28 total points (3.1 per game).

Bills

Buffalo is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in its last three games.

Buffalo's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Bills are scoring 29.7 points per game in divisional contests, which is 5.3 more points per game than their overall season average (26.2 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (23.7) compared to their overall season average (18.4).

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 78 points this season (7.8 per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 28 points on the year (3.1 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.6 41.1 37.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 23 21.3 ATS Record 4-4-1 3-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-3 1-1

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 47 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.7 27.8 25 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-4 4-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

