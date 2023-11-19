Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 11 contest against the New York Jets (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Allen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 11, Allen is averaging 260.0 passing yards per game (2,600 total). Other season stats include 19 TD passes, 11 interceptions and a 70.3% completion percentage (246-for-350), plus 48 carries for 246 yards seven touchdowns.

Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Week 11 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Allen 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 246 350 70.3% 2,600 19 11 7.4 48 246 7

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1

