Will Josh Allen Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 11 contest against the New York Jets (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Allen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Josh Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 11, Allen is averaging 260.0 passing yards per game (2,600 total). Other season stats include 19 TD passes, 11 interceptions and a 70.3% completion percentage (246-for-350), plus 48 carries for 246 yards seven touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Pat Freiermuth
- Click Here for Chase Claypool
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Matthew Stafford
- Click Here for Deon Jackson
Bills vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Allen 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|246
|350
|70.3%
|2,600
|19
|11
|7.4
|48
|246
|7
Allen Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.