Josh Allen will be facing the third-best passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Allen has thrown for 2,600 yards (260 per game) this season while completing 70.3% of his passes, with 19 TD passes and 11 picks. With 246 yards on 48 attempts and seven TDs, Allen also has contributed on the ground.

Allen vs. the Jets

Allen vs the Jets (since 2021): 5 GP / 238.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 238.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York hasn't let an opposing quarterback put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Jets have given up one or more passing TDs to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

Allen will square off against the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets allow 169.3 passing yards per game.

The Jets have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding nine this season (one per game).

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of 10 opportunities this year.

The Bills pass on 57.9% of their plays and run on 42.1%. They are fourth in NFL action in points scored.

With 350 attempts for 2,600 passing yards, Allen is ninth in league action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all 10 games this year, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 26 total touchdowns this season (83.9% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Allen has attempted 44 passes in the red zone (44.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has hit his rushing yards over in 30.0% of his opportunities (three of 10 games).

Allen has a rushing touchdown in seven games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 16 red zone rushing carries (29.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 15-for-26 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 26-for-38 / 258 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-30 / 169 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

