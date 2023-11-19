Sunday's contest between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) and the Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cent. Conn. St. squad taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 77, Manhattan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-9.3)

Cent. Conn. St. (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Manhattan Performance Insights

Offensively, Manhattan posted 67.2 points per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 70.4 points per contest at the other end (191st-ranked).

The Jaspers pulled down 29.2 boards per game (306th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 33 rebounds per contest (299th-ranked).

Manhattan ranked 237th in the country with 12.3 dimes per contest.

Last year the Jaspers averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

With 6.8 three-pointers per game, the Jaspers were 237th in college basketball. They owned a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 227th in college basketball.

Manhattan ranked 230th in the country with 7.6 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 322nd with a 36.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Manhattan attempted 35.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 63.4% of the shots it attempted (and 72% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.5 threes per contest, which were 36.6% of its shots (and 28% of the team's buckets).

