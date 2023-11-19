Sunday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) and the St. John's Red Storm (1-2) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 59-54 based on our computer prediction, with Manhattan securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 19.

The Jaspers came out on top in their most recent matchup 58-44 against Fordham on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Manhattan vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 59, St. John's (NY) 54

Manhattan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaspers had a +27 scoring differential last season, putting up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) and giving up 59 (50th in college basketball).

In MAAC action, Manhattan averaged 0.2 more points (60) than overall (59.8) in 2022-23.

The Jaspers put up more points at home (61.2 per game) than on the road (56.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Manhattan allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (56.4) than away (61.5).

