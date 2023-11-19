Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)
- Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|318th
|66.0
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
