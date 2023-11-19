The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cent. Conn. St. Rank Cent. Conn. St. AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 318th 66.0 Points Scored 67.2 294th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 238th 30.9 Rebounds 29.2 306th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 186th 12.9 Assists 12.3 237th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.