The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) host the Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Venue: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan's games went over the point total 12 out of 20 times last year.

The Jaspers' record against the spread last year was 14-6-0.

Manhattan's .700 ATS win percentage (14-6-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Cent. Conn. St.'s .462 mark (12-13-0 ATS Record).

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cent. Conn. St. 66 133.2 70.2 140.6 134.6 Manhattan 67.2 133.2 70.4 140.6 136.5

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Jaspers averaged just three fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (70.2).

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Manhattan went 7-0 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cent. Conn. St. 12-13-0 11-14-0 Manhattan 14-6-0 12-8-0

Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cent. Conn. St. Manhattan 6-7 Home Record 5-9 4-14 Away Record 6-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

