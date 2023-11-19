Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) host the Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Britain, Connecticut
- Venue: William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jaspers Betting Records & Stats
- Manhattan's games went over the point total 12 out of 20 times last year.
- The Jaspers' record against the spread last year was 14-6-0.
- Manhattan's .700 ATS win percentage (14-6-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Cent. Conn. St.'s .462 mark (12-13-0 ATS Record).
Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cent. Conn. St.
|66
|133.2
|70.2
|140.6
|134.6
|Manhattan
|67.2
|133.2
|70.4
|140.6
|136.5
Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends
- The Jaspers averaged just three fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Manhattan went 7-0 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cent. Conn. St.
|12-13-0
|11-14-0
|Manhattan
|14-6-0
|12-8-0
Manhattan vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cent. Conn. St.
|Manhattan
|6-7
|Home Record
|5-9
|4-14
|Away Record
|6-7
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.5
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
