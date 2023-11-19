A pair of the league's best scorers -- Joel Embiid (fourth, 31.0 points per game) and Cameron Thomas (second, 33.0) -- match up when the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) visit the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and NBCS-PH.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nets vs 76ers Additional Info

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (scoring 120.4 points per game to rank third in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a +95 scoring differential overall.

The Nets have a +12 scoring differential, putting up 114.3 points per game (11th in league) and conceding 113.3 (16th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 234.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 225.8 points per game combined, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Nets and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

