The Brooklyn Nets (3-3) are welcoming in the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) for a matchup of Atlantic Division foes at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: YES, NBCS-PH

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas averages 33.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ben Simmons averages 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.0 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid provides 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is putting up 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 56.0% from 3-point range, with 4.7 triples per contest (third in league).

Tobias Harris is averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 66.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The 76ers are receiving 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr. this season.

De'Anthony Melton is putting up 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Nets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Nets 76ers 116.3 Points Avg. 116.6 116.0 Points Allowed Avg. 104.4 48.1% Field Goal % 48.6% 39.4% Three Point % 39.0%

