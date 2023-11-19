A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Joel Embiid (fourth, 31 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) visit Cameron Thomas (second, 33 PPG) and the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and NBCS-PH. The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -3.5 224.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 227.5, three more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs 76ers Additional Info

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 5 41.7% 120.4 234.7 112.5 225.8 226 Nets 8 66.7% 114.3 234.7 113.3 225.8 225.7

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

This season, Brooklyn is 5-1-0 at home against the spread (.833 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-2-0 ATS (.667).

The Nets score only 1.8 more points per game (114.3) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Brooklyn has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Nets and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 9-3 5-3 7-5 76ers 9-3 6-2 8-4

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Nets 76ers 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.4 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 2-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 6-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-0

