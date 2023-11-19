Nets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Joel Embiid (fourth, 31 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) visit Cameron Thomas (second, 33 PPG) and the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and NBCS-PH. The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-3.5
|224.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 227.5, three more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nets have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs 76ers Additional Info
Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|5
|41.7%
|120.4
|234.7
|112.5
|225.8
|226
|Nets
|8
|66.7%
|114.3
|234.7
|113.3
|225.8
|225.7
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- This season, Brooklyn is 5-1-0 at home against the spread (.833 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-2-0 ATS (.667).
- The Nets score only 1.8 more points per game (114.3) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Brooklyn has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|9-3
|5-3
|7-5
|76ers
|9-3
|6-2
|8-4
Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Nets
|76ers
|114.3
|120.4
|11
|3
|5-2
|7-2
|2-5
|7-2
|113.3
|112.5
|16
|15
|6-0
|5-1
|5-1
|6-0
